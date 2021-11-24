Bruntsfield Links becomes GEO Certified for sustainability
Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society has been GEO Certified for its commitment to offering a sustainable golf course operation.
The historic Edinburgh club – the fourth oldest in world golf - is delighted to secure the globally- recognised accolade reflecting the outstanding work by the course management team and clubhouse staff.
Bruntsfield CEO Dougie Cleeton said: “This award is terrific recognition for a team effort over a number of years from all involved in course management, clubhouse operations and the support of the forward-thinking board of directors at the Society.
“It was an enjoyable experience presenting the case for the Society, knowing that everyone involved was 100 per cent behind achieving our goals.”
GEO Certification is assured by the GEO Foundation – a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to delivering programmes that help people on the ground to evaluate, improve and credibly communicate their sustainability work across the agenda of nature, resources, community and climate action.