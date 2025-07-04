Capital schoolboy wins gold with Scotland in Home Nations

Edinburgh teenager Eryk Janik travelled to Northern Ireland looking to win gold in the Home Nations sea fishing event, and he did despite being up against it.

The Trinity Academy pupil was a member of Scotland’s under-16 shore fishing squad who are celebrating their first victory in the Home Nations since 2002.

What’s more, they went into the three-day event in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, with only four anglers instead of five, with one member aged only 12, including three debutants and under the wing of a manager in his first major competition.

And the youngest member, Franky Hamilton from Angus, aged 12, won his zone on each of the three days.

Golden group (left to right): Billy Buckley (assistant manager), Jai McKinney, Eryk Janik, Franky Hamilton, Loui Wemyss, Nuno Santos (manager)

Gold was achieved despite the boys arriving just before the official opening due to cost, and without any practice at the two nominated venues.

Nuno Santos, the squad’s Glasgow-based manager, said: “It’s like a fairy tale. The squad came together only three months ago and if anybody had suggested we would win gold then I would have said we had no chance.

”However, the boys and their parents went with it and now look what we have achieved.”

Hamilton plus Janik (Edinburgh), who has only one cap, earned last year, Loui Wemyss (Tayside), and Jai McKinney (Ayrshire), faced tricky conditions on the beach for two days at Longfield Wall on the Foyle Estuary and Benone Strand.

Santos, and his assistant, Billy Buckley (Uddingston), who stepped in when the nominated assistant, Sean Baxter, a Cowdenbeath-based tackle shop owner, could not make the trip for business reasons, said: “The boys were phenomenal.

“They came together three months ago and they listened. We fast-tracked them through, we had practices and they delivered under pressure.”

Going into the prestige event with only four anglers means the team cannot not drop a result and Santos explained: “The other teams had five members and so we knew that we could not afford to have a blank or come last in any of the three days, otherwise that would have been it for us.

“However, we won the first day and I told the boys to go out and do their best in Day Two. They did and we came second.

“It was all to play for on Day Three. Wales were out of it, but England and Ireland were close and in with a chance. We knew it would be tough.

“The boys came through and we won all of our zones which was amazing to clinch gold. To be frank, we pulled a rabbit out of a hat here.”

He added: “The boys were brilliant, they were well-behaved, we had great banter in the squad and this is the first time since 2002 – 23 years – since Scotland won gold at Junior (under-16) level in the Home Nations.

“I cannot speak highly enough about the group. They learned fast. Franky has only been fishing for about a year, Eryk, Loui and Jai only took up fishing about two years ago, and their hard work in preparing for this has paid off with gold.”

The ladies team won gold in their event for the first time after three silver medals. The squad includes Aberdeen-born Buffy McAvoy, formerly from Edinburgh but now living in Glenrothes, plus debutant, Margo Robinson, from Dumbarton, Aussie-born Joanne Barlow from Brighton – she qualifies because of her Scottish-born mother – Gill Coutts from Larks and Lesley Maby from Cumbria. Their manager is Kevin Lewis from Broughty Ferry, Tayside. Robinson is a member of Scotland’s ladies carp fishing team and Barlow is a former captain of the carp team.

McAvoy said: “Well, we’ve just gone and done it, winning gold.”

Lewis confirmed that Coutts won her zone on all three days, an “amazing” achievement, and Robinson performed well in her first sea fishing international. He added: “What can I say as the Scottish ladies manager, we have finally done it and won gold. I’m so proud of the ladies in the way they fished and listened (in the build-up).”