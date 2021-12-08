Commonwealth Games 2022 would be a dream, says Edinburgh squash star Georgia Adderley

Edinburgh's Georgia Adderley is setting her sights on the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The 20-year-old from Edinburgh, now ranked 70 in the world, enters this week’s Sportweek Women’s Open in Hamburg full of confidence after collecting her fourth title of the year at the weekend.

That will be her final PSA Tour event of the year before her attention turns to securing a place in the team for the Commonwealth Games next summer.

Adderley won her first tournament of the year in July and followed it with a double in August before collecting her fourth title in her home city in the Grange Open at the weekend.

The second seed, a three-time British Junior champion, beat number four seed Grace Gear 11-7, 9-11,11-9,11-5 in the final and had an impressive run to get there.

After a bye in the first round, she knocked out fellow Scot Beth Moglia 3-0 inside 16 minutes, then defeated number eight seed Katie Wells 3-0 in the quarters and the number five seed Alicia Mead in a tough four-game semi-final.

Adderley said: “I’m really happy to win on home soil. I played well all week and it’s great to win another title before the new year.

“I have one more PSA event in Hamburg this week which I am looking forward to. 2022 will be a big year, with my full focus on selection for the Commonwealth Games.

“It's a dream of mine, so I will be working day in day out to try and make it happen."

