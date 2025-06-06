Consistency is key for Edinburgh Monarchs speedway boss Alex Harkess

Edinburgh Monarchs co-promoters Alex Harkess and John Campbell

Edinburgh Monarchs co-promoter Alex Harkess is urging his side to show more consistency as they look to kick-start their Championship campaign - beginning with tonight's visit of the Oxford Cheetahs.

The Capital outfit sit at the foot of British speedway's middle tier having lost both of their opening two league fixtures - a 48-42 defeat at home to reigning champions the Poole Pirates and an agonising 46-44 loss at the Plymouth Gladiators three weeks ago.

Monarchs have found themselves on the wrong side of some close contests in both league and cup so far this season and Harkess is urging his riders to change that narrative.

There's a new face at No.1 as Denmark's Michael Palm Toft makes his debut at Armadale this evening. The 34-year-old replaces Poland's Oskar Polis, who sensationally quit the club last month citing an inability to adjust to the smaller, technical tracks here in the UK.

"We're not doing it consistently," Harkess told the Evening News. "If they were doing what they are capable of consistently, I actually believe we probably wouldn't have lost a match up to this point. We've lost matches, especially late on because they've just not done it when they've needed to. In every single meeting they've all had at least one exceptional race and you're left thinking why can't you do that all the time?! That's been the problem. We've got to last-heat deciders and not done well. When this team does well, we're going to take a bit of stopping.

"Bringing Michael into the team, we have to bear in mind he's not ridden so far this season so it might take him a match or two - I hope not - but we just need to see how it goes. Once he settles I think he will do very well and will take the pressure off others."

Monarchs do have the Championship's most prolific scorer within their ranks in Swedish star Victor Palovaara. The 31-year-old has been a huge asset at reserve and is expected to move into the No.1 berth after tonight's clash with the Cheetahs. The Scandinavian scored an eye-watering 118 points from seven meetings last month alone.

"No one could have expected for Victor to do what he's been doing," Harkess explained. "When we were building the team it did look as if he'd be the strongest reserve in the league, but we still couldn't imagine he would be scoring 19 or 20 points. He's very frustrated because he's not scored 21! He's riding so well. He's a good gater and takes a bit of catching so, to be fair, he's been exceptional.

"His points have covered up other riders not doing so well at times. They are aware of the situation. When you come down to heat 15 it's all about riders who are full of confidence and some of them have been lacking that. It's something we've got to change. The last thing we want is to be weak in heats 13, 14 and 15 because it wastes all the good work up until then."

As for the now departed Polis, a marquee signing over the winter, Harkess admits that despite some encouraging scores at Glasgow and Berwick, it became abundantly clear his priorities were not in West Lothian.

"Speedway is very much about what's in a rider's head," he said. "I don't think Oskar was totally confident with Armadale to start with but, we said to him, like we do with any new rider, you must learn to ride this place and it will be your biggest asset. But he wasn't prepared to give it a go.

"His final night at home to Poole, he won his first race but it was like riding a bucking bronco and he came in not wanting to go back out. He said, 'I cannot ride this place, I'm not going out again'. Bearing in mind he had already refused to go to Plymouth the following evening because it's a small track, we just can't have that. Deep down his commitments were elsewhere and that was more important to him. That night at Plymouth he was riding in Germany so that's not acceptable. It became very clear it wasn't going to work."

If Monarchs are to keep their play-off aspirations alive and kicking, they must send the Cheetahs back to Oxford with their tails between their legs.

And although the visitors are forced into a makeshift line-up through injury and riders' international commitments - the hosts too are without skipper Paco Castagna with the Italian competing in the Grand Prix qualifier - Monarchs legend Sam Masters returns looking to put one over his former team.

"We cannot afford to lose any more meetings at home," Harkess said. "It's as simple as that. We should never have lost to Poole so we need to win them all and pick up bits and pieces on our travels. To be truthful, the team should not lose at home and I don't even want to see any last-heat deciders. I want us to do the job and get it over with before that.

"I think Sam is the highest quality rider to visit Armadale because of the history, what he achieved here, and nobody will come and do any better. If we can pinch a few points from Sam I'll be delighted. We know what he's capable of. Sam is still very much an Edinburgh rider and one of our family. That doesn't change. We'll welcome him with open arms."