Coulters partners with Watsonian Football Club to power grassroots rugby in Edinburgh

Leading estate agency and legal firm becomes exclusive property sponsor, investing in youth rugby as the club marks its 150th year.

Coulters Property, one of Edinburgh’s fastest-growing estate agency and legal firms, has announced a landmark partnership with Watsonian Football Club, becoming the club’s exclusive property sponsor for 2025.

The partnership includes a five-figure investment to support the club’s junior section, the Warriors and Wildcats, funding new equipment, enhancing coaching programmes, and helping more young people across Edinburgh experience rugby.

Founded in 2013, Coulters has grown rapidly with a reputation for delivering a client-first approach by combining estate agency and legal expertise under one roof. By backing Watsonian Football Club, who are celebrating their 150th year this year, Coulters is extending this ethos beyond property services and into the heart of the Edinburgh community, where many of its clients live, work, and raise families.

Watsonians and Coulters

Michael Fitzgerald, Chairman of Coulters Property, said: “We are proud to sponsor Watsonian Football Club’s junior section, as the club is deeply rooted in Edinburgh’s community and dedicated to nurturing talent from the grassroots up. With its proud history and strong family ethos, Watsonian Football Club reflects the very values we hold at Coulters – a commitment to delivering lasting value, honouring heritage, and supporting growth.

“The EH10 community is at the heart of who we are as a business, and many of our clients and colleagues live, work, and raise families here. Supporting the Warriors and Wildcats allows us to give back in a meaningful way - by investing in youth rugby, fostering wellbeing, and strengthening community connections. Just as Watsonian Football Club strives for excellence on and off the pitch, we are dedicated to guiding people through their property journey with the same care, clarity, and commitment.”

Richard Kelly, President of Watsonian Football Club, added: “Youth rugby is the foundation of our sport, and the Warriors and Wildcats play a crucial role in introducing children to the game. Coulters’ backing means we can invest in the right resources, reach more young players, and ensure rugby continues to thrive in Edinburgh for generations to come.”

The partnership was officially launched at the Watsonian Family Day on Saturday 6 September at Myreside Pavilion, where Coulters played a central role in the celebrations. The event brought together players, parents, and supporters to enjoy family-friendly activities such as face painting, a bouncy castle, and a BBQ, all in honour of the club’s 150 years of rugby history.

For more information about Watsonian Football Club, visit watsoniansrugby.com.