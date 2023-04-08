News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
2 minutes ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
10 minutes ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
18 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
18 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
19 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week

Craig Cook back for the Edinburgh Monarchs and the early signs are good

Eight long years Edinburgh Monarchs fans have waited to see Craig Cook back in the blue and gold.

By Neil McGlade
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST

And last night, in front of a packed-out Armadale Stadium, the 35-year-old Cumbrian made a dream return as he spearheaded the Capital outfit to a 48-42 victory over arch-rivals the Glasgow Tigers, the team he left to rejoin the Monarchs over the winter.

Indeed it was almost the perfect homecoming for the former British champion, top scoring with 14 points from five outings and dropping just a solitary point to impressive Tigers No.1 Chris Harris in heat 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cook has not forgotten his way around the West Lothian shale that's for sure. He is still the track record holder which he set in 2015, his final year with the Monarchs before electing to try his hand at a higher level.

Craig Cook stormed to 14 points in his first meeting back for the Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido.Craig Cook stormed to 14 points in his first meeting back for the Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido.
Craig Cook stormed to 14 points in his first meeting back for the Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido.
Most Popular

And despite his four-year stint with the other half of Scottish speedway, intially joining midway through the 2018 season, it would be fair to say Monarchs fans have always considered Cook as one of their own. He is a club asset after all and was instrumental in guiding the Monarchs to back-to-back league titles in 2014 and 2015, the last time Edinburgh delivered silverware.

Losing former club captain and No.1 Sam Masters to the Oxford Cheetahs during the off-season was a bitter pill to swallow for everyone connected with the Monarchs. However, acquiring the services of Cook for 2023, which was announced on Christmas Eve, certainly softened the blow. If Cook and Josh Pickering can develop an on-track chemistry akin to Pickering and Masters last season, they're onto a winner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An in-form Cook is up there with the very best in British speedway. And with the former Grand Prix star, at present, not riding in the Premiership or on the continent, Monarchs will have his undivided attention.

He has admitted his main target this season is to get back enjoying riding his bike again. I'm sure there would have been a big smile etched across his face as he returned to the pits after a hugely productive night's work. Next stop? A trip to Ashfield tomorrow.

Glasgow TigersEdinburgh