Cricket: Scotland to jointly host T20 World Cup in 2030

Scotland will co-host the Men's T20 World Cup in 2030. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

The tournament will be the first hosted in Scotland since the 1999 Cricket World Cup when The Grange in Edinburgh staged two matches.

Cricket Scotland say it marks another next step towards growing the game in the country and becoming an established force in world cricket following the success of Shane Burger’s side at the recent Men’s T20 World Cup in Oman where Scotland reached the Super 12s.

“Cricket Scotland is delighted, with the England & Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland, to be awarded co-hosting rights by the International Cricket Council to the

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2030 Men’s T20 World Cup Final," said Cricket Scotland Chair Tony Brian.

“It will be great for the Scottish cricket public to be able to see the stars of world cricket in person as well for Scotland to show off its history and beauty to the cricket lovers from around the world who will flock to see the finals. The event will bring significant economic benefit to the country.

“We look forward to continuing our very productive partnership with the other co- hosts and the ICC to deliver a truly memorable global tournament in 2030.”

Details of the schedule and host venues for the 2030 event are still to be finalised.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay added: “We are delighted to have concluded this competitive bidding process for the first time for ICC events. To have 14 Members hosting 8 events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I’d like to thank every Member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders.”

The ICC announced that the United States would host the 2024 event alongside the West Indies. The 2026 event will be staged in India and Sri Lanka, while Australia and New Zealand will share hosting duties in 2028. Australia was already confirmed as the host for next year's T20 World Cup.

Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa will stage the Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027 before India and Bangladesh stage the event four years later. India was already confirmed as the sole 2023 host.