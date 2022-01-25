Cross-country success for Team East Lothian
The Scottish Inter-District cross country championships at Irvine saw Team East Lothian win four team golds, with individual triumphs for under-13 runner Howie Allison and under-17 athlete Corey Campbell.
Jake Page, in 12th, and Joe Smith, 18th, also contributed to an under-13 boys team gold; in the same age group Freya Brown, with silver, and Cerys Wright, bronze, ensured the girls team triumphed too.
Other team golds came in the boys under-15s and under-17s and individuals to excel included Maja Thomson, Innes Wright, Ella Nicholson, Angus Wright and Aidan Page.
Pictures: Neil Renton.