The men’s seniors team bagged a superb first place in their event – despite Central AC claiming the top four spots in the individual race.

With each club’s top six finishers counting towards the overall score, Corstorphine’s Ewan Brown (6th), James Dunn (8th), Dermot Cummins (9th), Calum McKenzie (12th), Andrew Ferguson (16th) and Ally Brockie (31st) all finished in front of Central’s next two athletes to secure top spot overall by a single point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the women’s seniors, where the first four finishers were counted, Sophie Collins (6th), Josie Wren-Golder (7th), Kirstin Maxwell (8th) and Anne Ewing (10th) put in a strong performance to finish second - just two points off the top.

Corstorphine AC captain and marshals

Meanwhile, the men’s masters trio comprising Ally Brockie (6th), Tom Ferrington (12th) and Iain Macleod (15th) claimed 3rd place in their event.

The results meant the women’s seniors and men’s masters team finished in third place for the overall season, with the men’s seniors ending up fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 600 runners took part with Corstorphine co-hosting the event along with Edinburgh AC and Harmeny AC.

Corstorphine members braved morning downpours to help lay out the 2.6km course as well as marshalling the day’s action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club captain Graeme Reid, pictured foreground with the marshals, hailed the “tremendous effort” of the volunteers.