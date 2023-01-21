Cross country triumph for Corstorphine Athletics Club
Corstorphine Athletics Club have ended the three leg East District Cross Country League season on a high after being crowned winners at the concluding meeting in Bathgate’s Balbardie Park.
The men’s seniors team bagged a superb first place in their event – despite Central AC claiming the top four spots in the individual race.
With each club’s top six finishers counting towards the overall score, Corstorphine’s Ewan Brown (6th), James Dunn (8th), Dermot Cummins (9th), Calum McKenzie (12th), Andrew Ferguson (16th) and Ally Brockie (31st) all finished in front of Central’s next two athletes to secure top spot overall by a single point.
In the women’s seniors, where the first four finishers were counted, Sophie Collins (6th), Josie Wren-Golder (7th), Kirstin Maxwell (8th) and Anne Ewing (10th) put in a strong performance to finish second - just two points off the top.
Meanwhile, the men’s masters trio comprising Ally Brockie (6th), Tom Ferrington (12th) and Iain Macleod (15th) claimed 3rd place in their event.
The results meant the women’s seniors and men’s masters team finished in third place for the overall season, with the men’s seniors ending up fourth.
More than 600 runners took part with Corstorphine co-hosting the event along with Edinburgh AC and Harmeny AC.
Corstorphine members braved morning downpours to help lay out the 2.6km course as well as marshalling the day’s action.
Club captain Graeme Reid, pictured foreground with the marshals, hailed the “tremendous effort” of the volunteers.
Graeme said: “From the early squad out building the course in the pouring rain to the marshals spending three hours in the cold to ensure the safety of competitors and spectators, the volunteers demonstrated great commitment to the club and drew deserved plaudits from the athletes and the league (organisers).”