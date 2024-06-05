Demonburgh Junior Roller Derby achieves charity status
The new status represents a significant milestone in the team’s mission to nurture, build-up and unleash the next generation of roller derby talent, providing opportunities for skaters of all abilities to reach their full potential in the sport.
On Saturday, June 22, Demonburgh will host the North Division of the first Junior UK Championships in Dalkeith. This event will feature talented teams from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Orkney, and Newcastle, showcasing the best of junior roller derby.
The young skaters will battle it out in a thrilling triple header to secure a place in the championship finals which are set to take place in autumn.
Event: Five Nations Junior Roller Derby Championship - North Division
Date and time: Saturday, June 22, 10am
Venue: Dalkeith Community Centre
Tickets: Can be purchased here or on the door (Under 12s free).
Demonburgh is also delighted to announce a new sponsorship with CGI, a leading IT and business consulting services firm that has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Tweedbank and Aberdeen. Thanks to CGI's generous support, the team will proudly wear new kit as they compete in the UK Championships.
Gemma Bell, chair of Demonburgh Junior Roller Derby SCIO said: “As a newly recognised charity, we are excited to continue fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for all young skaters. Junior roller derby is growing rapidly as a sport and Demonburgh is proud to be at the forefront of this movement.
“We would like to thank CGI for their sponsorship and the wider community for their support as we take Demonburgh to the next level. Come see us skate on June 22!”