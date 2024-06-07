Josh Pickering's return is a huge boost for the Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido.

Any triumph over your greatest rivals does wonders for morale. A few days to enjoy the bragging rights and poke fun at those from the west.

However, that euphoria eventually starts to subside as thoughts veer towards the next challenge on the horizon.

For the Edinburgh Monarchs, last Friday's victory over the Glasgow Tigers at Armadale - a result that secured a place in the BSN Series semi-finals at their visitors' expense - fits that narrative to a tee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with the latest derby delight now consigned to the history books, all the focus is on tonight's tricky Championship clash against the Oxford Cheetahs.

Securing a last-four berth in the BSN Series - where the Monarchs have been drawn against the Scunthorpe Scorpions - was always the plan prior to a wheel being turned in 2024. An early-season morale booster and a step closer to ending a nine-year wait for silverware. Overcoming Poole in the KO Cup was always likely to be a big ask, although the Monarchs got mighty close to doing just that, the Pirates progressing with a 92-87 aggregate success after a hard-fought battle both at home and on the south coast.

But it's the league campaign, every team's bread and butter, that doesn't look too clever so far. Three meetings in and still without a point after defeats on the road at Workington and Oxford, not to mention the desperately disappointing - and unforeseen - loss at home to Plymouth. There were some mitigating circumstances for that setback three weeks ago, not least the injury to No.1 Josh Pickering. The table doesn't make pretty reading with the Monarchs sitting bottom of the pack. And although now is not the time to hit the panic button, one can't help perceive tonight's encounter against Sam Masters and Co. is verging on must-win territory. The Blue and Gold can ill-afford another defeat on home shale given the quota of play-off berths this season been reduced from six to four.