Derby win was delightful but points are precious for the Edinburgh Monarchs
However, that euphoria eventually starts to subside as thoughts veer towards the next challenge on the horizon.
For the Edinburgh Monarchs, last Friday's victory over the Glasgow Tigers at Armadale - a result that secured a place in the BSN Series semi-finals at their visitors' expense - fits that narrative to a tee.
And with the latest derby delight now consigned to the history books, all the focus is on tonight's tricky Championship clash against the Oxford Cheetahs.
Securing a last-four berth in the BSN Series - where the Monarchs have been drawn against the Scunthorpe Scorpions - was always the plan prior to a wheel being turned in 2024. An early-season morale booster and a step closer to ending a nine-year wait for silverware. Overcoming Poole in the KO Cup was always likely to be a big ask, although the Monarchs got mighty close to doing just that, the Pirates progressing with a 92-87 aggregate success after a hard-fought battle both at home and on the south coast.
But it's the league campaign, every team's bread and butter, that doesn't look too clever so far. Three meetings in and still without a point after defeats on the road at Workington and Oxford, not to mention the desperately disappointing - and unforeseen - loss at home to Plymouth. There were some mitigating circumstances for that setback three weeks ago, not least the injury to No.1 Josh Pickering. The table doesn't make pretty reading with the Monarchs sitting bottom of the pack. And although now is not the time to hit the panic button, one can't help perceive tonight's encounter against Sam Masters and Co. is verging on must-win territory. The Blue and Gold can ill-afford another defeat on home shale given the quota of play-off berths this season been reduced from six to four.
The Capital outfit have of course been afforded the perfect boost this week with Pickering set to return to the saddle. The 27-year-old Australian may not be captain this year, but his influence on and off the track is paramount to this team. With Scott Nicholls, an Armadale track expert, also due in West Lothian tonight for the English outfit, there could be a real cracker on the cards. Let’s hope the Monarchs pick up where they left off against the Tigers.
