Disappointment for Midlothian pair in Fastmail Pairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whitehead and Moffat returned to the harbour at 12.54 with 28lb 8oz of fish, however, they were beaten on weight by two pairs.

David Carr and Billy Braithwaite finished at 13.36 and won with 29lb 10oz. Paul Gilbertson and Gordon Renwick docked at 14.11 and had 29lb of fish in their bag for second position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Taylor, Glencorse owner, said the anglers enjoyed favourable conditions with a chilly wind and blue skies for the day-long event.

Glencorse Reservoir from the harbour at the fishery.

Sea fishing now and Scottish international, Barry McEwan, won the opening leg of the summer league organised by the Bass Rock Shore Angling League.

The Port Seton-based angler hooked into seven fish for 151cm to win from Jamie McHale (Gifford) who had eight fish but they only measured 126cm.

Third was Chris Empson (Dunbar), another Scottish international, with eight fish for 122cm with Keith Forbes (Musselburgh) fourth on four fish for 76cm, Stuart Fairbairn (Haddington) was fifth with three fish for 61cm and Graham Meadows (St Boswells) sixth with one fish of 17cm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairbairn landed the biggest fish, at 23cm, and flounder, dabs, coley and rockling were hooked on a freezing cold night with heavy rain behind the old power station at Cockenzie.

The second round is on April 17 at a venue to be decided. Consult the club's Facebook page for details and new members are always welcome.

Elsewhere, Mike Kyle from Easthouses, the recent winner of the Edinburgh New Year Sea Angling League, was second in zone three of the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) match at Riverside Drive in Dundee on Sunday.

Gus Brindle from Dunfermline, chairman of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling, was first in the zone with 201 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zone One winner was Chris Barrett (Edinburgh) with 217 points and second Chris Horn from Kirkcaldy with 138 points while James Duncan from Angus recorded 205 points to win Zone Two with Gordon McLeod second on 164 points. The longest fish was recorded by Pete Smalls (Rosyth), a 33cm flatfish.

The annual meeting of St Serfs Sea Angling Club had to be postponed and the new date is Wednesday, May 8 (8pm) at The Elbow Room at 131-137 Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 3HT.