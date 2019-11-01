Double delight for Gullane Golf Club in Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

.

Gullane Golf Club picked up two prizes in the 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards at Fairmont St Andrews.

The East Lothian club, which has hosted two Aberdeen Standard Investment Scottish Opens in recent years, won the Best Pro Shop and Best Course for £31 to £60 categories.

The latter was for the No 3 Course, with the result of that particular poll earning a thumbs up from Sky Sports golf commentator Ewen Murray.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Gullane No 3 is a course every golfer should have the joy of playing.

For juniors, a must before they get stronger to tackle longer courses. For Seniors, it rekindles time gone by. Accuracy, not distance. For all, a sheer delight. A superb experience and test of links golf.”

Carnoustie Golf Links went one better by claiming three awards - best catering, best clubhouse and the prize for ‘Scotland’s Best Golf Experience’.

In other best course categories, Troon Darley won the award for under £30; The Duke’s at St Andrews claimed the prize from £61 to £100; Panmure was tops from £101 to £150 and the Ailsa Course at Turnberry won for over £150.

The event was the climax to the fourth annual Scottish Golf Tourism Week, staged by PSP Media Group and supported by VisitScotland and Scottish Enterprise.

On the golf course, Capital duo James Ross and Neil Fenwick are facing another season on the third-tier PGA EuroPro Tour after coming up short in their bids to secure Challenge Tour cards.