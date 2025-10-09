Duddingston delight in Edinburgh Summer League title decider

Team manager salutes players’ commitment and performances at end of unbeaten campaign

Duddingston enhanced their position as the most-successful club in the history of the Edinburgh Summer League after landing the title for an 11th time in this year’s edition.

In a thrilling final at Bruntsfield Links, Duddingston regained the coveted crown with a hard-earned 5-4 win over 2023 champions Craigielaw.

The East Lothian club came out of the blocks quickly and were soon up in two of the first three matches.

Duddingston’s team members and officials show off the Edinburgh Summer League Trophy after winning it for a record 11th time | Contributed

Kenny Glen, this season’s Most Valuable Player, duly put the first point on the board for Craigielaw by winning his match before Jamie Duguid, the Lothians champion, won the top encounter to make it 1-1.

Andy Fairbairn had always been trailing against Angus Carrick and the former Scottish Amateur champion won that one 2&1 to edge Craigielaw ahead again.

But Shaun Gordon, the Duddingston club champion, was always in control of his game and levelled the score at 2-2 with a fine victory.

In match 5, Duddingston's Ryan Buckley held a three-hole lead only to see Scott Cunningham battle back and level the match at the 16th.

But Buckley won the 17th with a solid 4 and was conceded the 18th following a great second shot for a two-hole victory.

Duddingston were not in front long, though, because Mark Watt won 2&1 to level the match at 3-3.

It was once again proving a nail biting final, as had been the case four years ago, when the two clubs met at the same venue.

Craig Pirie had fought back from being down early on to stand 2 up playing 16 and a half nudged Duddingston in front again.

Kenny Glen praised for winning MVP prize

Sean McGarvey won the 16th to reduce the deficit to one hole and, with Craigielaw being up in the final match, it was still in the balance.

However, Allyn Dick produced a majestic iron to a few feet under extreme pressure on the 17th and duly rolled in the putt for a winning birdie which gave Duddingston their latest title triumph.

Ben Alexander conceded on 17th to Craigielaw club captain Guy Dalziel, which made the final score 5-4.

“It was a brilliant season for the team, with 21 players representing the club over the course of our ten group games then the quarter-final, semi-final and final,” said Duddingston team manager Dick.

“We won all the games apart from a half game away at Silverknowes, which is always a difficult place to go, and players’ commitment and performances are a credit to themselves along with all the support we got from members out watching week in, week out.

“The final was always going to be a tight game against an incredible Craigielaw team as they were Lothians Team champions for the second year running and it turned out exactly that way.”

Duddingston will now take on Glasgow in this season’s Inter-Cities Cup, won last year by Longniddry after beating Haggs Castle.

This year’s Edinburgh Summer League Plate final was won by Longniddry after beating Broomieknowe 7-2 at Newbattle.