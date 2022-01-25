East Lothian relay boys set record as swimming club excels

One highlight of the meet was a Scottish junior record for the boys 4x50m relay team of Calum Peebles, Stefan Krawiec, Luke Hornsey and Zach Slater.

Performances in Glasgow added to some superb individual displays recently including Krawiec’s three Scottish age-group records at the Scottish winter short course meet in Edinburgh.

The same meet saw Luke Hornsey gain a first senior medal – bronze - in the1500m freestyle while Sam Downie travelled to Swansea for the British Para Swimming nationals and gained a silver and bronze.