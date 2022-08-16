Easthouses driver in Racewall action

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Kidd from Easthouses, pictured in her Ministox car.

The evening was warm and sunny, the track was dry, and fast and as a result there was plenty of exciting racing.

Unfortunately the meeting was abandoned after Charlee Stewart crashed heavily in her ORCi Ministox with the emergency services being called to cut her out of her car before been taken to hospital. Happily all the crays etc came back negative.

In the Saloons there was a good turn out of cars with the heats being won by Tam Rutherford Jnr from Andrew Mathieson and Zak Gilmour whilst heat two saw Paul Ford win from Mathieson and Paterson. Ford was using one of the Honeyman’s car having won a meeting in it through a raffle.

The ORCi Stock Rods saw Michael Bethune win the first and Ian Christie come out on top in heat two.

Rachel Kidd from Easthouses and Kyle Rogerson from Tranent were the local drivers in the ORCi Ministox and there was certainly plenty of action in their races. Kidd won the opening heat from Cole Ford and Bobby Brandon with Rogerson in fifth place. Heat two saw Robbie Armit go through to win from Robbie Scott and Sam Cavanagh, with Kidd in fourth and Rogerson eighth

The final was suspended after Stewart’s heavy shunt where she was attended to by the Paramedics until the emergency services arrives.

On Saturday (6pm) the Prostock Basic drivers will top the billing with their Scottish Championship.

Last year the race was won by Jack Robertson but this season it looks to be quite an open race where girl power might just be the order of the night. The Formula II drivers are back with us along with the Saloon drivers and the Prostock.

At Skegness the second of the Formula 1 semi finals was run with Tom Harris winning from Frankie Wainman Jr and Bobby Griffin.