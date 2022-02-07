Edinburgh AC relay team sweep to gold at club finals

Katie Purves ran anchor as Edinburgh Athletic Club won the women’s 4x200m final at the Scottish Athletics national club indoor relay finals.

By Bill Lothian
The capital quartet, also comprising Emily Craig, Holly McArthur and Joda Kokovworho, clocked a time of 1.41:22 to pip Giffnock AC.

At the same meet, East Lothian pair Maja Thomson and Aidan Page were both competing in respective 1500m races at under-17 level.

Maja took silver while Aidan claimed bronze in a new personal best time of 4.10:92.

Aidan Page, right, claimed bronze in a new pb of 4.10.92. in the under-17 1,500m Scottish Athletics national club indoor finals
