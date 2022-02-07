Edinburgh AC relay team sweep to gold at club finals
Katie Purves ran anchor as Edinburgh Athletic Club won the women’s 4x200m final at the Scottish Athletics national club indoor relay finals.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 11:39 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th February 2022, 11:40 pm
The capital quartet, also comprising Emily Craig, Holly McArthur and Joda Kokovworho, clocked a time of 1.41:22 to pip Giffnock AC.
At the same meet, East Lothian pair Maja Thomson and Aidan Page were both competing in respective 1500m races at under-17 level.
Maja took silver while Aidan claimed bronze in a new personal best time of 4.10:92.