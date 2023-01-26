NHS Lothian physiotherapist Eadaoin received her reward for commuting to regular training camps in Dublin when making debut appearances in a Nations Cup event in Singapore, taking on Fiji, Malaysia, eventual winners Botswana, Singapore and Singapore A in a round-robin tournament.

Former Scotland internationalist Gemma said: "Opportunities like these are rare, and we can’t commend Eadaoin enough for her quiet determination and commitment to her sport, which has led her to this fantastic achievement. Eadaoin is a great role model to her teammates at Accies and to young people all over. We hope that she will continue to build on these successes both with Accies Netball and Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eadaoin, who plays as a goal attack, added: “Since I was a child playing netball for the Republic of Ireland is something I have always aspired to so being selected to take part in my first international competition in Singapore was a dream come true.

Eadaoin McCormack has been called into the Irish national squad.

“Juggling being a mum, athlete and working full time can be challenging, especially being based in Scotland and commuting to Dublin regularly for training camps.