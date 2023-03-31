No stranger to a Scotland vest, Rob Turner of has received his sixth call-up following an excellent Scottish bronze and Masters gold at last year’s event in Perth. The Musselburgh athlete has a personal best at the 100K of six hours and 51 minutes and will also be taking on the West Highland Way race later this year.

Experiencing a Scotland call-up for the first time is Catherine Cowie of Portobello Running Club. Her step up to the ultra-distance events has been highly successful. In 2022 Cowie won her debut ultra-marathon on the Welcome Way in Yorkshire followed by second place at The Lap and a prestigious third place overall (first female) at the Great Glen Way Ultramarathon in July.

While it isn’t a prerequisite to competing at the Anglo-Celtic Plate Catherine completed the arduous Transgrancanaria Classic event in January this year while Turner completed the Transgrancanaria Advanced event in 2020.

Loch Ness Marathon winner Dougie Selman of Corstorphine AAC will be making his hotly anticipated debut at the 100K distance in a very strong Scotland line-up with Edinburgh AC’s Amanda Woodrow receiving her first call-up following victory at the 50K event in Perth last year.

Scotland team: Jason Kelly (Metro Aberdeen), Chris Richardson (Metro Aberdeen), Rob Turner (Musselburgh AC), Peter Tucker (Inverclyde AC), Dougie Selman (Corstorphine AAC), Alison McGill (Fife AC), Amanda Woodrow (Edinburgh AC), Catherine Cowie (Portobello RC) and Emma Murray (JSK Jog Scotland Kintore).

