After three periods of intense back and forth hockey, the Edinburgh Capitals defeated the Aberdeen Lynx 2-0 to bring their win streak to six.

The start to the Caps 25/26 season has been nothing short of sensational, with no team being able to match their offense, nor break their defense. After a deadlocked first period, Chad Smith opened up the scoring in the second firing a laser past the Aberdeen keeper to put the Caps up one.

Adam Robinson would double the Capitals lead late in the same period. However, it was again goaltender Ben Keddie who was the defining factor this Saturday.

Keddie stopped 39/39 shots, marking his first clean sheet in a Caps jersey–earning him man of the match honors. The Capitals are now tied for the top spot in the league and will look to take it next weekend when they face the formidable Dundee Rockets in their second double-header of the season.

