This weekend the Edinburgh Capitals protected their undefeated record, draining the fuel out of the aged Dundee Rockets over the course of their double header.

On Saturday at the Murrayfield Ice Arena, the Capitals fans cheered loud as ever to will the team to a resounding 4-2 victory. Joe Lynch and Ben Keddie were the hero’s of the night, with Lynch potting two and Keddie coming up with several miraculous saves to keep the game level.

Sunday’s game on the road proved to be far more of a challenge for the Capitals. Despite going up 4-1 in the first period–thanks to another pair of goals from Joe Lynch–the Rockets clawed their way back to level late in the third period.

In 3v3 overtime, the Capitals regained the control they had in the first, managing the puck very well before Rihards Grigors buried the game-winner in the top corner. The Capitals are now 8-0 on the season and have firmly cemented their spot at the top of the league.

1 . Edinburgh Capitals v Dundee Rockets Dean Walker making his 100th appearance for Edinburgh Capitals | Mark Brown Photo Sales

2 . Edinburgh Capitals v Dundee Rockets Dundee Rockets No.12 Rio Page and Edinburgh Capitals No.27 Sean Stewart engage on the boards | Mark Brown Photo Sales

3 . Edinburgh Capitals v Dundee Rockets Edinburgh Capitals Joe Lynch slips past Rockets Lewis Neave to launch another attack | Mark Brown Photo Sales