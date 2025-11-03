Edinburgh Capitals make it 10 straight wins with another double victory weekend

By Blaine Moore

Ice Hockey contributor

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:15 GMT

It was another weekend of wins for Edinburgh Capitals who beat North Ayrshire Wild on Saturday and Paisley Pirates on Sunday.

To cap off their 10/10 weekend the Edinburgh Capitals won their 9th and 10th game straight, defeating the North Ayrshire Wild on Saturday and the Paisley Pirates on Sunday.

The Caps travelled to Ayrshire for their first leg of this weekend's double header and defeated the struggling Wild 6-2, in what proved to be a more difficult game for the Caps than anticipated. Although the Capitals scored only a few minutes into the game, they struggled to find their groove.

This continued for the majority of the game, despite the scoreline, in what some could say was one of the weakest performances in their dominant opening stretch. However, the still undefeated Capitals showed their resilience against a rolling Pirates team–who recently added several Elite League players–with an emphatic 6-0 win on Sunday.

Connor Mcnulty and Chad Smith were surely the stars of this weekend, both putting up four goals a piece, with the ever offensive Joe Lynch tallying four points on the weekend to help the Capitals remain the team to beat to beat in the SNL.

Ben Keddie makes a crucial save from Marcus Murdoch

1. Double win for Capitals

Ben Keddie makes a crucial save from Marcus Murdoch | Mark Brown

Photo Sales
Ben Coughtrie celebrates with goal score Joe Lynch

2. Double win for Capitals

Ben Coughtrie celebrates with goal score Joe Lynch | Mark Brown

Photo Sales
Chad Smith poised to deflect the puck beyond Daniel McGowan for another Caps goal

3. Double win for Capitals

Chad Smith poised to deflect the puck beyond Daniel McGowan for another Caps goal | Mark Brown

Photo Sales
Conner McNulty finishes off a fine solo move to score for the Capitals

4. Double win for Capitals

Conner McNulty finishes off a fine solo move to score for the Capitals | Mark Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh CapitalsPiratesIce Hockey
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice