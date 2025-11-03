Edinburgh Capitals make it 10 straight wins with another double victory weekend

To cap off their 10/10 weekend the Edinburgh Capitals won their 9th and 10th game straight, defeating the North Ayrshire Wild on Saturday and the Paisley Pirates on Sunday.

The Caps travelled to Ayrshire for their first leg of this weekend's double header and defeated the struggling Wild 6-2, in what proved to be a more difficult game for the Caps than anticipated. Although the Capitals scored only a few minutes into the game, they struggled to find their groove.

This continued for the majority of the game, despite the scoreline, in what some could say was one of the weakest performances in their dominant opening stretch. However, the still undefeated Capitals showed their resilience against a rolling Pirates team–who recently added several Elite League players–with an emphatic 6-0 win on Sunday.

Connor Mcnulty and Chad Smith were surely the stars of this weekend, both putting up four goals a piece, with the ever offensive Joe Lynch tallying four points on the weekend to help the Capitals remain the team to beat to beat in the SNL.

