The undefeated Edinburgh Capitals look to continue their unbelievable start to the season with another double header.

On Saturday, the Caps will travel to the Auchenharvie Leisure Center to take on the North Ayrshire Wild, with their Sunday fixture coming at home against the Paisley Pirates.

Last weekend, the Capitals defeated the reigning league champion Dundee Rockets twice, 4-2 on Saturday and 5-4 in overtime on Sunday. Joe Lynch and Chad Smith were a combined offensive force, with Lynch capping a six point weekend with four goals, while Chad Smith tallied four points including a goal and three assists.

Ben Keddie again made a huge impact on the Capitals success, stopping 23/25 at home and an impressive 47 saves in the overtime outing at Dundee. However, he wasn’t the only player on the back end to make an impact, Sean Stewart and Rihards Grigors were both standouts on the blueline for the Capitals this weekend. Both scored at home on Saturday, with Grigors roofing the game winner past the Dundee keeper in overtime on Sunday.

Having completed arguably the toughest set of fixtures of the season, Coach Steven spoke to CapsTV about their approach to the start of the Scottish Cup Quarterfinals, “We have to make sure we go down their completely zoned in,” he said, “If we go down there thinking it’s going to be a walk in the park and we don’t have to try to pick up a win, then that's when we generally get ourselves in a bit of trouble.”

However, the teams performance in their opening stretch has left Lynch with the confidence every coach looks for in their career, “There’s a different feel about the team this year, I think we’ve finally learned from our past mistakes, its taken us long enough to do it,”he said, “you have to go and leave everything out there game in-game out. I expect us to do that this weekend.”

Although they made short work of the toughest team in the league last weekend, the Caps approach to the 1-8 Wild will remain the same.“They always seem to make it difficult for us, especially in their home rink,” said Lynch, “They always work hard, you know, they’re a hard working young team.”

While the Wild may not seem like much of a threat to the steam-rolling Capitals at the moment, the tougher opponent of the weekend seems to be the rough and tumble Paisley Pirates. The last time the two teams faced each other a month ago, the Caps defeated the Pirates 4-1, however, the Paisley outfit never caved under Edinburgh’s relentless offense.

Their intimidating lineup comes not from run and gun firepower like the Capitals, but instead from physicality. It has proven to be an effective strategy this season, seeing them to third in the league with a respectable 7-4 record, and will be coming into the weekend off a 6-5 win against a solid Aberdeen Lynx team.

If everything goes to Coach Lynch’s plan and the Capitals can come out of this weekend with another two victories, they will push their already unbelievable win streak to ten! Come down to the Murrayfield Ice Arena this Sunday to become a part of the Edinburgh Capitals historic start to the ‘25/’26 Season.