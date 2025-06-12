Edinburgh City FC 2010s launch 2025–26 season with continued support from Harris Vehicle Hire

Edinburgh City FC 2010s are excited to kick off the 2025– 26 season, proudly continuing their successful partnership with long-time sponsor Harris Vehicle Hire. The ongoing support reflects a shared commitment to youth development, community engagement, and sporting excellence in the capital.

Following a strong 2024–25 campaign marked by development, progress, and memorable performances, the squad returns to action with high hopes and renewed energy. The Harris Vehicle Hire sponsorship, now entering its third year, remains instrumental in supporting the team’s travel, equipment, and operational needs.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Harris Vehicle Hire for their continued belief in this group of players,” said Head Coach David Guthrie. “Having a partner who shares our values and vision for youth football makes a real difference. Their support allows us to give these young athletes the platform they deserve.”

The Edinburgh City FC 2010s have built a strong reputation for combining technical skill, discipline, and teamwork—earning respect in competitive fixtures across the region. As they enter a new season, the coaching staff and players are focused on continued development, challenging themselves, and representing the Edinburgh City badge with pride.

Harris Vehicle Hire, a trusted name in vehicle rental solutions across Scotland and the UK, expressed pride in extending their partnership with the club. “We’re proud to continue backing a team that reflects our values of reliability, dedication, and community” said James & Diane Harris, Directors, Harris Vehicle Hire.

Supporters can follow the team's journey throughout the season via regular updates, match results, and highlights on the club’s social media platforms and website.