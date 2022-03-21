Edinburgh cyclists wanted as Sir Chris Hoy seeks 'Champions of the Worlds'

Scottish cycling legen Sir Chris Hoy met with BMX champion Shanaze Reade and three 'Champions of the Worlds' to mark the 500-day countdown to the 2023 Worlds. (Picture: Jeff Holmes/JSHPix)

Visiting the Glasgow velodrome named in his honour, Sir Chris marked the latest milestone in the countdown and launched the event’s ‘Champions of the Worlds’ initiative seeking enthusiasts from local clubs and communities to embrace the Worlds as local representatives of the event. Those taking part could benefit from volunteering opportunities, exclusive announcements and invites to Championship events.

Sir Chris has also been named an ambassador and the six-time Olympic gold medallist said: "I’m proud that such an historic event will be held for the very first time across my home country. Not only will it be the biggest cycling event ever seen, it is a unique opportunity to unite the global cycling family and to showcase the incredible breadth of our sport.

“Having competed in front of my home crowd many times, I know how much the people of Scotland will get behind the Championships. I’m delighted to meet the first three ‘Champions of the Worlds’ to hear about the brilliant work they do to promote cycling and how they’re getting behind the 2023 Worlds.

"I’d urge all cycling enthusiasts in Scotland and beyond to register to support the Championships and help deliver something truly ground-breaking in August 2023.

The 2023 Worlds will bring together 13 existing UCI World Championships into an 11-day mega-event across Scotland. Stirling, Glasgow, Dumfries and Galloway have already been confirmed as venues with more still to be added.

Members of cycling clubs and communities can register interest at www.cyclingworldchamps.com/champions.