Edinburgh is hosting a night at the darts next month, with a host of big names expected to top the bill and tickets now on sale.

Thrills, spills and plenty of noise is guaranteed as Scotland take on the Rest of the World at the 02 Academy, formerly known as the Corn Exchange, on Friday, July 7.

Fans get a chance to revel in the raucous atmosphere by being there in person, with tickets ranging in price from £35 for a seat in the gold section to £142.15 for a platinum seat.

William Borland is expected to be one of the star names on the bill in Edinburgh

Platinum tickets include an exclusive player reception in the practice room and a chance to win a leg of darts on the main stage. Tickets, for over 18s only, are on sale now with a limit of eight per person.

The full line-up has yet to be officially announced, but East Calder star William Borland, who rose to prominence with a sensational nine-dart finish at the World Championship at Alexandra Palace in December 2021, is expected to be competing for Scotland alongside Robert Thornton and John Henderson.

Nathan Girvan, Lynn Cowan and Susanna McGimpsey will also feature in Edinburgh and star name Raymond Van Barneveld could be competing for the Rest of the World alongside Welshman Jonny Clayton.

Billy Lovell of Modus Sports Management said: “These events are the best way to experience live darts as you get the chance to be up close with some of the very best in the world.”