Edinburgh diver Danny Mabbott picked by Team GB for European Junior Championships

The 17-year-old Liberton High School pupil, the only Scot in the 17-strong squad, has been in good form this year and has a busy schedule of competitions going into the summer.

He was in Plymouth with the Scottish team competing at last weekend's inaugural Futures Cup against counterparts from each of the home nations, the USA, Canada and Ukraine.

On Monday he heads to Sheffield to compete in the British Championships 2022 before gearing up for the impending European Junior Diving Championships

Danny Mabbott has been selected as part of the 17-strong British team to travel to Bucharest in July.

The European Junior Championships in Romanie take place from July 18 to 24.

Team manager Julian Bellan said: “European Juniors always provide priceless experience for the next generation against international divers.