Edinburgh diver Libby Duke makes a splash as Scottish platform champion

Edinburgh's Libby Duke and Angus Menmuir have been crowned Scottish platform diving champions for the first time

The 15-year-old from Tranent took the women’s senior title at the Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh and finished sixth in the Open final after successfully executing her most difficult dive in a competition setting so far.

She believes it will stand her in good stead for big events coming up next year.

“I’ve got plenty more dives to learn,” said Duke. “That can help me in my next big competition in Eindhoven in February, before a British Championship which is in the next few months as well”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I did some of my 10m dives which I haven’t done a lot of in competition – so this has been great to work on my harder dives in competition.

She added: “A couple of them could be better but on the whole they were good, which I’m delighted with. Doing the higher dives makes me a lot more confident. I’m really happy.”

Edinburgh clubmate Angus Menmuir, 18, took the men’s platform title, also for the first time. The pair also claimed Open and Scottish titles in the team event – in which they were the only competitors.

Menmuir, who was fourth overall in the Open category, said: “I was diving against some great competitors, so even to come fourth overall is fantastic.

He added: “I’ve got a few new dives I need to learn, which will hopefully allow me to push on and be up there with the guys who finished above me.”

Message from the editor