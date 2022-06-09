Edinburgh divers Grace Reid and James Heatly named in British team for World Championships

The Capital duo made their World Championships debut at the same Duna Arena venue five years ago and can now look forward to appearing at the event for the third time, taking on world’s best from June 26 to July 3.

Reid, 26, won silver in the mixed 3m springboard synchro in 2017, when she also contested the 3m springboard synchro and 3m springboard. She competed in the same three disciplines in 2019, finishing fourth in the mixed, fifth in the springboard synchro and eighth in the springboard.

Heatly, 25, competed at the 2019 championships in both the 1m and 3m springboard disciplines, equalling his previous best of ninth, from 2017, in the 1m event.

The 2022 World Championships is the benchmark diving competition in a packed year of aquatics events, a year on from the Olympic Games.