Edinburgh duo Georgia Adderley and Douglas Kempsell  make great start in World Doubles Squash Championships

Edinburgh's Georgia Adderleyon her way to victory over Australian mixed doubles duo Ryan Cuskelly and Rachael Grinham

Adderley’s results include a hard-fought but very impressive 11-4, 9-11, 11-9 win in the mixed doubles against Australia pair Ryan Cuskelly and Rachael Grinham, who were one of the pre-tournament favourites.

The 21-year-old and mixed partner Rory Stewart have also defeated opponents from Singapore and Malaysia to top Group C.

She said: “Coming into the tournament, we awnted to take it game by game. We know that on our day we can beat anyone.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the women’s doubles, Adderley and Lisa Aitken crushed South African Alexandra Fuller and Cheyna Wood in their Group A opener.

Adderley and Aitken are the sole Scottish entry in the women’s draw and will play England’s Georgina Kennedy and Lucy Turmel.

Kempsell, 28, is playing with Alan Clyne in the men’s doubles and they began their group E campaign with a victory over South Africa’s Jean-Pierre Brits and Christo Potgieter.