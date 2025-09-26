Edinburgh Monarchs' Alex Harkess: Rider replacement gives us best chance of glory

Alex Harkess is hoping his Monarchs side can make it through to the Championship play-off final. Picture: Jack Cupido

Edinburgh Monarchs team boss Alex Harkess insists operating rider replacement rather than using a guest to cover for injured skipper Paco Castagna gives his side the best chance of progressing to the Championship play-off final.

The Capital side head west for their crunch semi-final second-leg clash against arch-rivals the Glasgow Tigers, 14 points to the good following a 52-38 success on home shale a fortnight ago.

However, there will be a noticeable absentee at Ashfield tonight with Italian Castagna ruled out after breaking his shoulder in the Golden Helmet event, in Pardubice, last Sunday, following a heavy crash.

Monarchs had explored their options earlier this week as they sought a suitable guest. However, with limited options to call upon, Harkess admits having the 31-year-old's programmed heats covered by the rest of the team, excluding No.1 Victor Palovaara, gives the Blue and Gold their best shot at glory.

"There are other matches on tonight and clubs, who are in the play-offs, their riders just aren’t eligible, so our options are very limited," he explained. "We feel we are probably stronger going rider replacement as everyone can have a ride apart from Victor. If not, you’ve got to feel you’re getting a guest who can score more than the rider who is missing.

"Paco does a lot of these type of events, so it wasn’t a surprise. But he didn’t set out to get injured so it’s really disappointing. He’s a huge character for us on and off the track. His Glasgow record is kind of the same as every other Edinburgh rider in that he can have some fantastic races and then some really bad ones. We’re looking for them all to ride to their potential - it’s as simple as that."

Danish rider Michael Palm Toft, who top scored for Monarchs with 11 on their previous visit at the end of last month, was guesting for Glasgow on Tuesday night as the Tigers crashed out of the KO Cup. The 35-year-old was also involved in a high-speed spill, with his bike requiring extensive repairs.

"I was with Michael at Glasgow on Tuesday night so I knew exactly what the situation was," Harkess said. "He went home to rebuild a bike – he wasn’t down at all and is absolutely fine. The crash looked pretty spectacular but sometimes harmless-looking crashes a rider comes off worse. You’re never sure. The last time we were at Glasgow Michael was our top scorer so we’re looking for more of the same.

"The tracks are different at this time of year – the dampness is in the air, and they can vary from day-to-day. A lot depends on the weather. But this is our season now. There have been a few matches this year where we’ve been very strong and we’ve thrown it away. We’ll have total commitment, that I’m sure of. I just hope it brings us a result.

"Glasgow have got a very strong pairing at 3 and 4 (Dan Thompson and Leon Flint) so it’s up to us to nullify that as best as we can. If we can get a lead in the first and second bend, then it gives us a good chance. Glasgow do come very fast around the outside as the night goes on so we need to be wary of that.

"We just have to concentrate on Friday first. The aim is to get through and that’s the only thing we’re thinking about."