Edinburgh Monarchs are KO'd in Cup by fierce rivals

Skipper Paco Castagna top scored for the Monarchs with seven. Picture: Jack Cupido

A lacklustre Edinburgh Monarchs were well beaten by arch-rivals the Glasgow Tigers to exit the KO Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Having travelled west with an eight-point advantage from the first leg staged at Armadale in May, Monarchs were hopeful of progressing to a last-four showdown against the Poole Pirates despite missing Swedish duo Victor Palovaara and Jonatan Grahn.

However, the hosts blew the Capital side's eight-point lead out of the water with three 5-1s inside the opening three heats.

The visitors struggled with track conditions, although guest Jacob Hook, who deputised for Grahn, registered Monarchs first race winner when the Australian took the chequered flag ahead of Tigers guest and compatriot, Tate Zischke.

There was no stopping a rampant Tigers outfit who are looking stronger by the week, amassing a 32-16 lead by the midway point.

Monarchs did manage one heat advantage in the second half of the meeting, guest Jason Edwards taking the win, with skipper Paco Castagna third, to take a 4-2, however, the damage was done with the Tigers running out 58-32 winners, 99-81 on aggregate.

Monarchs now must turn their attentions to tomorrow night's visit of the Workington Comets on league duty and their push for the play-offs.

Co-promoter Alex Harkess said: "The first three races were the killer because the track was much grippier and we couldn't cope with that to start with. As the match wore on we started to adjust, but the damage was done long before that. We didn't do ourselves justice and I'm sure it will not be that kind of score when we come back in the league at the end of the month.

"To only come with an eight-point lead from the first leg, we should have come with atleast with 12. The tie should have been much closer.

"The trouble with Edinburgh all year is consistency. The important thing for now is to win our next two home meetings. While I would like five points this weekend from home and away against Workington, three would be fine. Anything less would be disappointing. Victor is riding for Oxford tonight to blow the cobwebs away and he'll be back with us on Friday."