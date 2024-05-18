Kye Thomson leads the way for the Monarchs but Plymouth came out on top. Picture: Jack Cupido.

Seven days is a long time in speedway.

After last Friday's euphoric victory over arch-rivals the Glasgow Tigers in the BSN Series, the Edinburgh Monarchs' Championship campaign got off to the worst possible start last night as the much unfancied Plymouth Gladiators sprung a 48-42 shock at Armadale.

To compound the hosts' misery, No.1 Josh Pickering withdrew from the meeting following a heat six spill when chasing visiting duo Ben Barker and Joe Thompson.

Monarchs, however, have no time to feel sorry for themselves as they head for Workington this afternoon looking to make amends.

The Capital outfit were without Norwegian Lasse Fredriksen who was advised not to travel from Scandinavia due to illness and teenage reserve Max James was sitting a college exam. In stepped Poole youngster Sam Hagon and Monarchs Academy rider Dayle Wood to deputise.

The evening got off to a bright start when Pickering and Hagon combined for a 4-2, but the Gladiators responded immediately as ex-Monarch Jacob Hook and Joe Thompson combined for a 5-1 and the Devon side never relinquished their lead.

Kye Thomson had a productive night for the Blue and Gold scoring paid 17 from his seven outings including three race wins. Justin Sedgmen also chipped in with a healthy 12.

