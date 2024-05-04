Josh Pickering and Lasse Fredriksen race to an opening heat 5-1 for the Edinburgh Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido.

The Capital outfit ran out 47-43 victors on the night but it was the Poole Pirates who sailed into the last four after a 92-87 aggregate win following their nine-point advantage from last Wednesday's first leg in Dorset.

Monarchs can take a lot of heart from a meeting they dominated in the early stages, winning the first four races that included three heat advantages to cut the visitors' lead to just a single point.

However, the Pirates responded with the impressive Tom Brennan spearheading their comeback, reeling off three straight wins to swing the tie back in the favour of the English side.

Monarchs No.1 Josh Pickering was outstanding, none more so than heat 13 when he wound the throttle on for four laps to catch opposite number Richard Lawson and take the chequered flag. The home side's hopes of progressing had all but vanished by this point, but the Australian's willingness to hunt his opponent down drew a rousing reception from those in attendance.

It was fitting that Pickering would be followed home by Justin Sedgmen, who was also excellent, in the final heat to secure a 5-1 and win on the night for the Monarchs who have a lot to be encouraged about despite their cup exit.

Pickering said afterwards: "We started well and the track was similar to how it was against Berwick last week. But it changed during the middle of the meeting and I was strugglng to find a setup. I think the last three years Poole have been in the league they have beaten us at home so we've got to take the positives when they are there.

