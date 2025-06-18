Edinburgh Monarchs edge thriller to pick up precious points on their travels

Jonatan Grahn was impressive for the Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupidoplaceholder image
The Edinburgh Monarchs pulled off a sensational victory on the road as they edged out the Oxford Cheetahs 45-44.

In stifling conditions at Sandy Lane, Monarchs finally picked up their first league triumph away from Armadale since a 46-44 success over the Plymouth Gladiators in August 2023.

The Capital club move up to third in the Championship standings ahead of Friday's visit to Teesside to take on the Redcar Bears.

Teenager Jordy Loftus made his Monarchs debut - he scored 10 for the Academy in Sunday's win over the Middlesbrough Tigers - and despite not scoring this time round, he looked on the pace.

Victor Palovaara made his first start in the No.1 berth after moving up from reserve, bagging 11 points that included a heat one win over Oxford counterpart and Monarchs legend, Sam Masters.

There was solid scoring throughout the visitors' line-up, Swede Jonatan Grahn with an impressive nine, paid ten, and a special mention to Kye Thomson, whose last corner swoop to snatch third from Mitch McDiarmid in the final race of the evening, secured Monarchs a precious three points.

