Edinburgh Monarchs forced to wait as Glasgow Tigers retain bragging rights

Jonatan Grahn (blue) battles hard at Armadale. Picture: Jack Cupido

The Edinburgh Monarchs failed to secure a Championship play-off berth as they were beaten once more by Scottish rivals the Glasgow Tigers.

The Armadale outfit needed just a draw from last night's meeting in West Lothian to confirm their place in the top four but went down 47-43 to the visitors, who were operating with just six riders after losing reserve Max Perry to a nasty heat two crash involving Jordy Loftus.

Monarchs path to the play-offs is still very much in their own hands, however, with only the Berwick Bandits or Workington Comets, still mathematically in with a shout of overhauling the Capital side in the standings.

Monarchs will get themselves over the line, though, should they avoid defeat at Ashfield when the two sides go handlebar to handlebar for an eighth time this season, next Friday night.

This proved to be another topsy turvy affair with no more than four points separating the sides at any one stage of the meeting - the hosts did find themselves 29-25 to the good after nine races.

But Glasgow levelled up the meeting in the very next heat with impressive middle pairing Dan Thompson, and Leon Flint, getting the better of Paco Castagna and Victor Palovaara.

Another 5-1 in heat 13 from the Tigers saw them go two up with two to race, and despite Michael Palm Toft taking the chequered flag ,with Jonatan Grahn in third to level it 42-42, the heat 15 curse reared its ugly head once more for the home side with visiting duo Chris Harris and Kyle Howarth popping out the gate to seal victory.