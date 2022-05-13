Edinburgh Monarchs: Jacob Hook explains why there is much more to come

The Australian reserve is ready to start banging in the points when 2019 champions the Leicester Lions visit Armadale.

The Capital club are aiming to bounce back from consecutive defeats to arch-rivals the Glasgow Tigers a fortnight ago, although they did secure a well-deserved losing bonus point from the return fixture at Ashfield.

And Brisbane-born Hook has shown real early-season promise on the shale, despite this year being his first in the UK.

"I'm really enjoying it so far and it's probably better than what I thought it was going to be," the 19-year-old told the Evening News.

"I'm riding a lot which I came here to do so I can't complain. Living with my team-mate and fellow Aussie Kye (Thomson) makes things a lot easier, too.

"Everyone hopes to score more points. Every time I get out on the track, I am feeling more comfortable.

"It would help if I could make some starts as that would make it easier to bang home some race wins.

"I need to sort something out with my clutches because they're just not working for me at the moment, not just for myself but for the benefit of the team, too.”

Hook acknowledged that he had enjoyed the extra spice provided by the Monarchs/Tigers rivalry

He said: "In the away meeting at Glasgow I felt I got quicker as the match wore on so it's all about the bike time for me in my first season.

"The derby was cool to ride in. You could see the conflict between the two clubs which I enjoyed and was like Queensland vs New South Wales back home in a way.

"Hopefully we can come out on top in the next one when we go back there in the cup.