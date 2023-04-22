However, if the truth be told, no one can deny the visitors thoroughly deserved to take the points back with them over the Border.

There was a steely determination about the Bandits septet who adapted far better to the slick conditions of the Armadale circuit. The home side, on the other hand, looked a little lost at times.

Two defeats from three meetings contested so far in 2023, the Monarchs have hardly set the heather on fire in this year's BSN Series.

Lasse Fredriksen won heat eight but Monarchs were beaten by the Bandits. Picture: Jack Cupido.

Berwick do not have a good record around the West Lothian circuit but, with the unretired Rory Schlein now back in the saddle, they would have travelled north with far more optimism than in recent times. And Rooboy duly delivered top scoring with 12 points - paid 13 - from his five outings. The 38-year-old was fantastic and the most accomplished rider on a track where passing was at a premium. And the less said about the amount of heat wins from gate four the better.

Monarchs will put it down to a bad night at office, a minor blip. They do have an ideal opportunity to restore some pride in the return fixture at Shielfield tonight. However, their quest for the first piece of silverware up for grabs has been left in tatters and will take a minor miracle if they are to qualify for the semi-finals.

It's certainly far too early to hit the panic button. The league campaign is yet to get underway so there is still time to iron out the kinks - Paco Castagna admitted as such in the aftermath of last night's 49-41 defeat.

That said, co-managers Alex Harkess and John Campbell will be demanding a big improvement from their 1-7. With a double header against the Oxford Cheetahs in the KO Cup next week, Monarchs will have to be firing on all cylinders if they are to advance to the last four.