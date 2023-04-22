News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
13 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
14 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
17 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
19 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
20 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM

Edinburgh Monarchs must up their game if they are to be in with a shot of silverware this season

I don't think even the most ardent Edinburgh Monarchs fan could have plotted a shock victory for the Berwick Bandits last night.

By Neil McGlade
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

However, if the truth be told, no one can deny the visitors thoroughly deserved to take the points back with them over the Border.

There was a steely determination about the Bandits septet who adapted far better to the slick conditions of the Armadale circuit. The home side, on the other hand, looked a little lost at times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two defeats from three meetings contested so far in 2023, the Monarchs have hardly set the heather on fire in this year's BSN Series.

Lasse Fredriksen won heat eight but Monarchs were beaten by the Bandits. Picture: Jack Cupido.Lasse Fredriksen won heat eight but Monarchs were beaten by the Bandits. Picture: Jack Cupido.
Lasse Fredriksen won heat eight but Monarchs were beaten by the Bandits. Picture: Jack Cupido.
Most Popular

Berwick do not have a good record around the West Lothian circuit but, with the unretired Rory Schlein now back in the saddle, they would have travelled north with far more optimism than in recent times. And Rooboy duly delivered top scoring with 12 points - paid 13 - from his five outings. The 38-year-old was fantastic and the most accomplished rider on a track where passing was at a premium. And the less said about the amount of heat wins from gate four the better.

Monarchs will put it down to a bad night at office, a minor blip. They do have an ideal opportunity to restore some pride in the return fixture at Shielfield tonight. However, their quest for the first piece of silverware up for grabs has been left in tatters and will take a minor miracle if they are to qualify for the semi-finals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It's certainly far too early to hit the panic button. The league campaign is yet to get underway so there is still time to iron out the kinks - Paco Castagna admitted as such in the aftermath of last night's 49-41 defeat.

That said, co-managers Alex Harkess and John Campbell will be demanding a big improvement from their 1-7. With a double header against the Oxford Cheetahs in the KO Cup next week, Monarchs will have to be firing on all cylinders if they are to advance to the last four.

Victory tonight would certainly lift the mood for those of a blue and gold persuasion.

Related topics:BerwickWest Lothian