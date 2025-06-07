Edinburgh Monarchs outsprint Cheetahs to pick up precious points

Sam Masters (white) gets the drop on Michael Palm Toft (red) in heat one. Lasse Fredriksen (yellow) and Victor Palovaara (blue) battle in the inside. Picture: Jack Cupido

The Edinburgh Monarchs picked up their first Championship victory of 2025 with a 50-40 triumph over a depleted Oxford Cheetahs.

Having lost their opening two league fixtures to reigning champions Poole and Plymouth last month, the Capital outfit were under pressure to deliver on home shale against a Cheetahs side - hit by injury and rider unavailability - spearheaded by former Monarch, and legend, Sam Masters.

Co-promoter Alex Harkess had spoken prior to the meeting about getting the job done in the early part of the match. However, Monarchs' advantage was a slender two points with just four heats remaining and that was largely down to some exemplary riding by Masters. The 34-year-old Australian, who made 233 appearances in Blue and Gold and a double league winner in 2014 and 2015, went through the card unbeaten scoring an 18-point maximum. Former Monarchs and guests Lasse Fredriksen and Jacob Hook also contributed well, but that was about it for the visitors.

As for the hosts, who were without skipper Paco Castagna, Victor Palovaara scored 20 for the third consecutive home meeting in what was his final outing at reserve - only Masters getting the better of the Swede in the first race of the evening. Palovaara will move into the main body of the team and take the No.1 berth for Monarchs' next fixture which is away at Oxford on Wednesday, June 18.

"I'm going to have to step it up if I'm going to score these high points later in the season," Palovaara said afterwards. "It's good. It just shows how much I love this track and how much fun I'm having coming here. I really enjoy it and it's looking good so far. I'm hoping I can keep it going. I want to be higher up in the the team and now I've scored enough points to be there, so I just need to keep winning heats and stay there."

New signing Michael Palm Toft made his debut and scored five including a heat six win when he teamed up with Kye Thomson to deliver a 5-1. This was Palm Toft's first fixture of 2025 so the former Scunthorpe star can be satisfied with his night's work. Thomson, meanwhile, scored handsomely, 12 paid 14 from his six outings and looked on the pace.

The victory takes Monarchs off the foot of the Championship and up four places to fifth. Their next home fixture isn't until Friday, June 27 when the Redcar Bears make the trip north from Teesside.