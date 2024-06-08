Josh Pickering and Scott Nicholls do battle at Armadale. Picture: Jack Cupido.

The Edinburgh Monarchs showed their mettle to take a sensational 46-44 victory over the Oxford Cheetahs.

It took a stunning – but nerve-jangling – heat 15 ride from returning No.1 Josh Pickering to seal the deal as the Capital outfit registered their first league points of the 2024 Championship campaign.

Monarchs legend Sam Masters, now in his second season with the Cheetahs since swapping Armadale for Sandy Lane, had reeled off four effortless wins before Pickering finally got the better of his Australian counterpart and Scott Nicholls to wrap up a much-needed win.

Pickering, who was making his first appearance in the Blue and Gold since injuring his shoulder in the defeat to Plymouth three weeks ago, top scored with 11 but was ably supported by in-form skipper Paco Castagna (10) and Justin Sedgmen (9).

The trio were backed up by Kye Thomson, Lasse Fredriksen and Connor Coles who all chipped in with five. Young reserve Max Perry, guesting for the injured Max James, perhaps deserved more than his one-point return.

Monarchs could ill-afford to have dropped any more points on home shale following that loss to the Gladiators last month and can now look forward to next week's trip to Redcar, a track they have historically fared well at.