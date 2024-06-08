Edinburgh Monarchs outsprint the Oxford Cheetahs to pick up first league points
It took a stunning – but nerve-jangling – heat 15 ride from returning No.1 Josh Pickering to seal the deal as the Capital outfit registered their first league points of the 2024 Championship campaign.
Monarchs legend Sam Masters, now in his second season with the Cheetahs since swapping Armadale for Sandy Lane, had reeled off four effortless wins before Pickering finally got the better of his Australian counterpart and Scott Nicholls to wrap up a much-needed win.
Pickering, who was making his first appearance in the Blue and Gold since injuring his shoulder in the defeat to Plymouth three weeks ago, top scored with 11 but was ably supported by in-form skipper Paco Castagna (10) and Justin Sedgmen (9).
The trio were backed up by Kye Thomson, Lasse Fredriksen and Connor Coles who all chipped in with five. Young reserve Max Perry, guesting for the injured Max James, perhaps deserved more than his one-point return.
Monarchs could ill-afford to have dropped any more points on home shale following that loss to the Gladiators last month and can now look forward to next week's trip to Redcar, a track they have historically fared well at.
Pickering, 27, said afterwards: "It was great to be back and get the win. It was a tough heat 15 so to pass both Sam and Scott, who will be the two toughest away riders we'll face this season, is really pleasing. The track was riding really nice so that makes it easier. Fair play to Paco, he scored 10 and probably should have been in heat 15 but I felt I could win it. In heat 13 I got squeezed out at the start and never really got going. But I managed to make the pass on Scotty in the last heat so it's all good."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.