It was a sorry state of affairs at Scunthorpe last weekend for the Edinburgh Monarchs.

The scene is set ahead of tomorrow night's crucial play-off clash with the Scunthorpe Scorpions at Armadale. Picture: Edinburgh Monarchs Speedway.

The Eddie Wright Raceway has historically been a happy hunting ground for the Capital men. However, any hopes the club had of getting their play-off Group A campaign off to a winning start were quickly distinguished inside the first four heats.

Monarchs were under no illusion over the enormity of the task that awaited them with their formidable hosts, spearheaded by the exemplary Ryan Douglas, boasting an astute 1-7, particularly on home shale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I don't think any in the blue and gold camp quite anticipated such a one-sided affair. It was a much tighter encounter in Lincolnshire when the two sides faced each other in Championship action in July, the Scorpions emerging with a 51-39 triumph on that occasion.

But Rob Godfrey's side have shown what they're made of this season and have already tasted success at Armadale when they ran out 54-36 winners in May. They will more than fancy their chances of a repeat when they arrive in West Lothian tomorrow night.

Scunthorpe have more pressing matters, however, with the second leg of their duel against reigning champions the Poole Pirates tonight. Should the Scorpions prevail, they would venture north of the border knowing a second win over the Monarchs in just six days would be enough to secure a place in next month's Grand Final, irrespective of what happens between the Monarchs and Poole in the group's remaining two fixtures next week. That is all the incentive they need. It would be something of an upset were the Scorpions to make the final with Poole heavily tipped to successfully defend their crown. Try telling anyone that in the Scunthorpe camp, though.