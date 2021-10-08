Edinburgh Monarchs' play-off quarter-final abandoned after serious injury

Edinburgh Monarchs' Championship play-off quarter-final at Redcar was abandoned.

The visitors’ James Sarjeant, a former Monarch, suffered a suspected dislocated knee after going full throttle into the air fence on the second bend of the first lap in the very first heat.

Medics took their time in assessing the 27-year-old as the Yorkshireman lay stricken on the shale before being stretchered into the ambulance.

Supporters were kept updated on Sarjeant, who required gas and air, to help with the pain.

With racing unable to resume until medics are free from their duties, the meeting was delayed while Sarjeant was assessed further.

A second ambulance was then called in the hope that Sarjeant could be transferred to hospital allowing the medics to return trackside.

However, the club were informed it could be anything up to 12 hours for a second ambulance to arrive at the West Lothian circuit. And with that the decision was taken to abandon the meeting with the tie rescheduled for Tuesday night.

Monarchs co-promoter John Campbell explained: “We were told we’d have to perhaps have to wait up to 12 hours for a second ambulance to arrive so the ambulance that was trackside had to leave the stadium to take James to hospital.

“We were simply left with no option but to abandon the meeting and try again on Tuesday. The riders on both sides are available so that’s the date we’ve gone for.”

The Capital club will be confident of progressing to the semi-finals next week having secured a 12-point advantage in the first leg on Teesside last Sunday.

However, the attentions now turn to tomorrow’s KO Cup semi-final first-leg against the Glasgow Tigers at Ashfield.

On a more positive note, Kye Thomson, who is in his first season in British speedway, was named Monarchs Speedway Supporters’ Club rider of the year. The 23-year-old Australian has had a magnificent year in blue and gold and thoroughly deserved his award.

