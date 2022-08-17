News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

Edinburgh Monarchs produce sensational comeback to win at Oxford Cheetahs and secure play-off berth

The Edinburgh Monarchs produced a sensational comeback to secure a 46-44 victory at the Oxford Cheetahs - and rubberstamp their place in the Championship play-offs.

By Neil McGlade
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:33 pm

The Capital outfit found themselves ten points adrift at the midway point but totally dominated the second half of the meeting at Sandy Lane to snatch all three points under the noses of a shocked home outfit.

Monarchs were once again without skipper and No.1 Sam Masters due to a broken shoulder but it was a solid team effort from all those in blue and gold, Josh Pickering once again the star man with 17 points from his six outings, including a last to first win in heat 13.

However, both Lasse Fredriksen and Paco Castagna picked up crucial wins with Kye Thomson also coming on strong towards the end.

Josh Pickering (white) was sensational scoring 17 points for the Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido.

Most Popular

Monarchs now turn their attention to tomorrow night's KO Cup semi-final first-leg tie against the Redcar Bears at Armadale.