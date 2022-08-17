Edinburgh Monarchs produce sensational comeback to win at Oxford Cheetahs and secure play-off berth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Capital outfit found themselves ten points adrift at the midway point but totally dominated the second half of the meeting at Sandy Lane to snatch all three points under the noses of a shocked home outfit.

Monarchs were once again without skipper and No.1 Sam Masters due to a broken shoulder but it was a solid team effort from all those in blue and gold, Josh Pickering once again the star man with 17 points from his six outings, including a last to first win in heat 13.

However, both Lasse Fredriksen and Paco Castagna picked up crucial wins with Kye Thomson also coming on strong towards the end.

Josh Pickering (white) was sensational scoring 17 points for the Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido.

