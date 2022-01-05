Edinburgh Monarchs rider not fazed by return to scene of horror crash

James Sarjeant (back row; second from right) suffered a leg break in the crash at Armadale before joining Edinburgh Monarchs for 2022. Picture: SNS

The 28-year-old will line up at No.7 for the Capital side and is expected to strike up a solid partnership with new Australian Jacob Hook at the lower end of the team.

However, it was while riding for the Championship rivals the Redcar Bears in October, against the Monarchs, at Armadale, that Sarjeant suffered a serious leg break after flying into the air fence at high speed.

But the Yorkshireman has revealed he is fit and raring to go ahead of the 2022 season starting in April.

"I'm looking forward to riding for Edinburgh this year but I'm also looking forward to just getting back on a bike as well," Sarjeant explained. "I've recently been given the all clear by the doctors and physios to start training again after what happened with my leg so I'm all good to go."

Meanwhile, Italian Paco Castagna comes into the middle body of the team and said: "I'm very, very happy to be joining Edinburgh. It's going to be a challenging season but I'm looking forward to winning as well. I've always felt the fans and the other people at Edinburgh are always very kind."

Norway's Lasse Fredriksen is thrilled to have signed a deal having been denied the opportunity when Covid struck in 2020. He said: "I'm so excited to have signed for the Edinburgh Monarchs. I can't wait to get started. There has been a lot going on recently from training to building bikes. I can't wait to get to Armadale and I think we can go all the way."

And skipper Sam Masters, who is currently back in his native Australia, added: "It's great to be at home with my family but I'm definitely looking forward to coming back this year. It's going to be good fun. Everyone knows how I feel about Edinburgh so I don't need to say too much more. It will be awesome to see all the fans. I get on well with the management and I know there have been some changes to the team which is cool."

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.