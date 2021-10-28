Edinburgh Monarchs run out of steam in KO Cup final

Poole Pirates ran out 104-75 aggregate winners in the Knock Out Cup final.

Trailing 47-42 from last Saturday's first-leg loss to the Poole Pirates at Armadale, the Capital club were well beaten at Wimborne Road last night in the return leg as they fell to a 57-33 defeat, 104-75 on aggregate.

The Monarchs have simply run out of steam this past week in what has been a disappointing end to the season.

However, there was a glimmer of hope for those of the blue and gold persuasion when skipper and No.1 Sam Masters got the better of his opposing number Steve Worrall to take the chequered flag in heat one. With team-mate Anders Rowe finishing third, it gave the Monarchs a platform to build on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it quickly went pear-shaped for the Scottish side as back-to-back 4-2s from the home side saw the Monarchs trail 13-11 after four races and 60-53 on aggregate.

The Pirates continued to stamp their authority on the tie as they gradually stretched their lead over the course of the next three heats to assume an eight-point lead, 25-17.

Monarchs would now have to dig deep if they were to give themselves any hope in the second part of the meeting. And despite disrupting the hosts' momentum with a 4-2 in heat eight through reserve Drew Kemp and Rowe, the Pirates response was emphatic with a first 5-1 of the evening courtesy of ex-Monarch Rory Schlein and Ben Cook. With the Devon side now leading 32-22 and by 15 points on aggregate, the Pirates had one hand firmly on the trophy. And they continued the onslaught with heat leaders Schlein, Danny King and Steve Worrall dominating the latter part of the meeting, although Masters did manage to pick up a second race win getting the better of the impressive King in heat 11. The Pirates secured the silverware in the very next heat with another 5-1. And the home side really rubbed salt into the wounds outscoring the Monarchs 13-5 over the final three heats to seal a comfortable – and well-deserved – victory.

Poole Pirates: S Worrall 13, Schlein 12, King 11, Basso 8, Cook 5, Hume 4, Kennedy 4.

Edinburgh Monarchs: Masters 10, Pickering 8, Kemp 8, R Worrall 5, Rowe 2, Edwards 0, Thomson 0.

A message from the Editor: