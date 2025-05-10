Edinburgh Monarchs sent packing by on-song Glasgow Tigers

Justin Sedgmen remains confident Monarchs will start to pick up wins. Picture: Jack Cupido

The Edinburgh Monarchs have failed to qualify for the BSN Series semi-finals after a 50-40 defeat at the home of their arch-rivals the Glasgow Tigers.

The Capital septet managed to register just a solitary win from four meetings in the Scottish group - last Friday's home success over the Berwick Bandits - and will finish bottom of the section.

Glasgow will progress having won home and away against both the Monarchs and Bandits.

Swedish reserve Victor Palovaara continued his rich vein of form for the visitors at Ashfield with 16 from his seven outings that included four race wins. No.1 Justin Sedgmen provided backup with 11 but that's as good as it got for the Blue and Gold. Palovaara was the only Monarch to see the chequered flag all evening. Meanwhile, Tigers duo Chris Harris and Leon Flint went through the card unbeaten by an opposing rider.

Attentions now switch to Friday's Championship opener when reigning league champions the Poole Pirates are the visitors to Armadale.

"I think it was the worst meeting we've done but we were still going into heat 14 only two points behind," Sedgmen noted afterwards. "The track was good but when I was hitting the front I didn't know where to ride. So we're nearly there, it's just the track time. We need to get the boys riding, need to get them doing a lot of starts and laps. If you can get out in front then you can dictate where everyone needs to go. We just need to look forward and do things in an urgent way, take some risks."