The Edinburgh Monarchs skipper and No.1 will return to the saddle for tonight's Championship clash against the Scunthorpe Scorpions at Armadale.

The 26-year-old Australian fractured his shoulder blade and damaged tendons in the opening heat of Monarchs' BSN Series loss at Berwick at Shielfield Park on April 22.

However, after some extensive treatment on the injury to speed up the healing process, Pickering is ready to hit the ground running after a frustrating start to his 2023 campaign.

Josh Pickering is back from injury for the Monarchs. Picture: Jack Cupido

"I feel a lot better and confident enough to get on the bike and do what I should," he explained. "I've had all different types of treatment to try and help the recovery process.

"I can't wait to get back up to Edinburgh. I think the team is syncing together now well but it's been a shame I haven't been there to be a part of it. Hopefully I can slot back in, do my thing, and the boys continue their form.

"Our 1-7 against any team in this league should be doing well. It was disappointing we got turned over by Redcar at home, I've watched all the home matches I've missed so far, so I've looked at what the boys could maybe improve on but, at the same time, it can be that the rider next to you just did a bit better and you didn't necessarily do anything wrong."

The Capital outfit currently sit top of the standings after two meetings following last week's thumping victory at Birmingham and Pickering says the team intends to stay there.