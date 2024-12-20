Edinburgh Monarchs snap up five for speedway Championship campaign

Paco Castagna will lead the Monarchs again. Picture: Jack Cupido.

The Edinburgh Monarchs continue to explore their options as they look to complete their line-up for the forthcoming 2025 Championship season.

The Capital speedway outfit have announced trio Justin Sedgmen, Kye Thomson and Paco Castagna will return for another stint in the Blue and Gold, with the latter taking on captain duties for a second consecutive year. Swede Victor Palovaara is another familiar face having raced for the Monarchs in 2018 and 2019 and is looking forward to making Armadale his home track once more. Joining him is compatriot 24-year-old Jonatan Grahn and a newcomer to British speedway. The Scandinavian raced in the Swedish top-flight last season for Indianerna and finished sixth in his country's national individual championships.

Promoters Alex Harkess and John Campbell are now considering their options as they strive to fill the final two spots.

Monarchs and the Plymouth Gladiators are the only sides in the second tier still to declare their full line-up.

It is expected experienced Australian Sedgmen - who was an integral part of Monarchs' back-to-back league title wins in 2014 and 2015 - will begin the new season at No.1. He is back home in his native Oz where he will contest the Australian Championships. It's also an ideal opportunity to get himself back on the bike after his 2024 season was curtailed through injury.

"I really believe we can build on last season and have a great year in 2025," the 32-year-old said. "I'm not concerned if I have to ride at No.1 as I actually think No.5 is harder. No.5 gets the outside gate in heat 13, and if you've not got enough points, you might get the outside gate in heat 15 as well. I have guested at No.1 and I don't mind it. I hope I will become No.1 and stay there. I would like Edinburgh to build a more solid side this year anyway."

Flamboyant Italian Castagna enjoyed a stellar 2024 campaign increasing his average from 5.30 to 7.11. He excelled in his role as club captain and is delighted to return in what will be his fourth consecutive season with the Monarchs.

"I'm looking forward to being in the team again next year," he said. "It looks like it has got lots of potential - some new faces, some old faces - I'm very much looking forward to it. I am proud to be named captain again and everybody saw how much I loved it this year and how much it improved my game."

Affable Aussie Thomson was also plagued by injury and the 26-year-old will be desperate to hit the ground running in April.

He said: "I am super excited to be back in 2025. As you all know, I had some extensive time out with injury which was not the way I wanted to end the year. It has made me super-motivated and I can't wait to get preparations underway for the new year. It's a fresh start and I've got my eyes on some silverware. I can't wait to meet the new faces in the team."

Palovaara, meanwhile, has not raced in the UK since 2019 but jumped at the opportunity to sign on the dotted line.

"I look forward to racing Armadale again and I feel like I've improved a lot as a rider since last time," he explained. "I've done a lot of racing and I feel like a more capable rider now. I look forward to showing what I've got and getting some good scores for the team. I'm really happy to be back."

2025 presents a new challenge for Grahn, however, as he looks to make his mark on these shores.

Grahn said: "I've been racing in Sweden for 14 years now. I have also raced in Poland and Denmark and for the Swedish national team this year. Now I will start a new chapter in my career and I am really looking forward to representing Edinburgh next season. See you all at Armadale next year!"