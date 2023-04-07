News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Monarchs star Lasse Fredriksen hoping to be fast out of the traps against Glasgow Tigers

Norwegian Lasse Fredriksen says he is itching to get the 2023 British speedway season underway tonight against old foes the Glasgow Tigers.

By Neil McGlade
Published 7th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Edinburgh Monarchs' fiercest rivals visit Armadale in the BSN Series before the return leg at Ashfield on Sunday.

The forthcoming campaign is Fredriksen's second year with the Capital outfit and the second-string hopes to improve on a solid 2022 that was, at times, marred by injury.

However, the new dad is aiming for a decent scoring return on the bike starting with tonight's visit of Glasgow.

Edinburgh Monarchs' Norwegian Lasse Fredriksen. Picture: Jack Cupido.Edinburgh Monarchs' Norwegian Lasse Fredriksen. Picture: Jack Cupido.
Edinburgh Monarchs' Norwegian Lasse Fredriksen. Picture: Jack Cupido.
"I'm itching to get out on track now," the 25-year-old Scandinavian said. "It's been a long wait so there's a big weekend ahead. We want to win every match. Personally, I don't think about whether it's the league or not, especially when it's Glasgow, it's as simple as that.

"I want to better my average and do better than what I did last year. I want to show I'm worthy of being in British speedway. I feel the whole team can push on and we can surprise a few people and that's what we're planning to do. I also want to ride in some leagues across Europe, including the top league in Britain, but I'm still young in speedway terms so I'm just taking it year by year.

"You can hear the fans better both home and away against Glasgow so you know something big is going on. It maybe makes it a bit more tense but when you're at the tapes but you don't really care who is beside you."

