Edinburgh Monarchs' fiercest rivals visit Armadale in the BSN Series before the return leg at Ashfield on Sunday.

The forthcoming campaign is Fredriksen's second year with the Capital outfit and the second-string hopes to improve on a solid 2022 that was, at times, marred by injury.

However, the new dad is aiming for a decent scoring return on the bike starting with tonight's visit of Glasgow.

Edinburgh Monarchs' Norwegian Lasse Fredriksen. Picture: Jack Cupido.

"I'm itching to get out on track now," the 25-year-old Scandinavian said. "It's been a long wait so there's a big weekend ahead. We want to win every match. Personally, I don't think about whether it's the league or not, especially when it's Glasgow, it's as simple as that.

"I want to better my average and do better than what I did last year. I want to show I'm worthy of being in British speedway. I feel the whole team can push on and we can surprise a few people and that's what we're planning to do. I also want to ride in some leagues across Europe, including the top league in Britain, but I'm still young in speedway terms so I'm just taking it year by year.

