Edinburgh Monarchs suffer final heat heartache as Glasgow strike again

Monarchs No.1 Justin Sedgmen leads heat 13. Picture: Jack Cupido

The Edinburgh Monarchs were left licking their wounds as rivals Glasgow Tigers snatched a last-heat 5-1 to claim a 46-44 victory in their BSN Series opener.

In a topsy turvy meeting the hosts led 43-41 after 14 races at Armadale, but rider of the night Dan Thompson, and team-mate Kyle Howarth, produced the goods when it mattered to earn a precious win on the road - Glasgow's second in six days after a 47-43 success at Berwick last weekend. The Tigers are now in pole position to progress to the semi-finals as group winners. For Monarchs they must now go and try to repeat that feat at Shielfield Park this evening if they are to keep their hopes of topping the group alive. However, they will have to do so without Swedish duo Victor Palovaara and Jonatan Grahn, not to mention skipper Paco Castagna, the trio all away representing their respective countries in the European Pairs Championship in Slovenia.

This was the third meeting between the Scottish duo in as many weeks, and Glasgow's second win in West Lothian in 2025. Monarchs did pull off a stunning victory at Ashfield in the second leg of the Scottish Cup, but it was the Tigers who won on aggregate to take home the silverware.

In truth last night was a match the Monarchs should not have lost, particularly when you take into account reserves Palovaara and guest Dayle Wood outscored their counterparts by a whopping 13-1. It was the main body of the team where the hosts were found wanting.

Oskar Polis, who was making his home debut, chipped in with an impressive nine, with Castagna on eight that included two heat wins.

"It was a very narrow loss and heat-15 loss is never nice, but I think the team showed there is good potential," Italian Castagna said afterwards.

"We are a young team and they need laps but I think they showed what they can do. We win as a team and we lose as a team. We've already won at Glasgow so we'll see what happens. I changed the engine and I felt very good. There's a couple of things that need to be done but overall I have faith with what's coming."